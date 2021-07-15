Get vaccinated for everyone – El Diario NY

I recently had the honor of presenting together with my dear colleague María Elena Salinas the special program broadcast by the Hispanic public television network HITN “Vacúnate por todos”. There we had the opportunity to share and discuss the most up-to-date information on vaccines and the importance of everyone getting vaccinated with public health experts.

The goal was to provide Hispanic families with accurate information and science-backed research data to allay their myth-based fears and doubts about available COVID-19 vaccines.

It is estimated that so far, more than 3.9 million people have died in the world due to this pandemic. In the United States, more than 600,000 people have lost their lives. Although Latinos represent only 18.5% of the population, they represent 28.8% of the cases affected by COVID-19 and 34.3% of the deaths from this virus.

The urge to get vaccinated has come hand in hand with new, more contagious and dangerous variants, including the one known as Delta that originated in India.

Although President Joe Biden’s goal is for 70% of the population to be vaccinated this month, the reality is that only 42% have completed their vaccination (that is, they have received two vaccines, if they were given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. ). Of that total, Hispanics – despite being the group most affected by the virus – only reach 15% of the population that has received at least one dose of the vaccine.

At the beginning of the vaccination process there was a positive response, but the numbers seem to have stagnated and some groups are reluctant to get vaccinated, not because they are necessarily against vaccines but because they have doubts, many of them reasonable. That is why it is important to have programs like this one that help communicate the correct information and dispel myths.

Here are some of the issues that we clarify in “Get vaccinated for everyone”

Can vaccines cause COVID-19?

The three vaccines that are being administered (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) cannot cause the disease because they do not contain and do not inject the virus. Its objective is to teach the immune system to create antibodies to fight the virus, in case the person is exposed to SARS-CoV2, which is the virus that causes COVID-19. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines do it through Messenger RNA and Johnson’s by the so-called viral vector that contain the instructions for the immune system (immune or defense).

Because of the speed at which they were developed, are vaccines safe?

During the program, Dr. Carlos del Rio, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at Emory University School of Medicine, explained that there is a misconception in this regard. Vaccines have been in development since at least 2003, first to fight the SARS virus and then messenger RNA technology that have been applied to fight different diseases. Despite the short time, the clinical studies were conducted with the utmost rigor, following the clinical studies to make sure they are safe and effective.

Are they safe for children?

Definitely yes. The three phases of testing for the approval of the vaccines were rigorously done. Vaccines are safe for children 12 years and older. They were approved by both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), as well as an Independent Advisory Committee.

Getting vaccinated after COVID

The CDC recommends getting vaccinated after 90 days of contracting the virus because the duration of antibodies after having the disease is unknown, and they do not provide the same protection as vaccines.

How can you know that there will be no side effects in the future?

Historically, it is known that if side effects occur, they generally occur in the first few days or much less frequently in the first 8 weeks. Vaccines do not give long-term side effects. This is known from several decades of giving millions of vaccines to millions of people around the world.

Can a vaccinated person continue to spread the virus?

If you are vaccinated, it is very difficult to become infected, but in the event that the viral load occurs it is not enough to transmit the virus.

In addition to these issues, we also spoke with Yurina Melara, principal spokesperson in Spanish and Public Information Officer II for the California Task Force, who shared very interesting statistics and information about the Latino community in that state.

Obviously there is more information in the program. You can see the full program here.