Get to know the premieres that Disney + has for April 2021

Meet the premieres that Disney + has for April 2021

The Disney + platform has already shown much of the potential it has in the few months of life in Latin America and has not stopped surprising us with the premieres and content that it has in its extensive catalog.

As you can see, the world does not stop and neither do the streaming platforms, which are increasingly exceeded in digital content and for that reason here we leave you the Catalogue of Disney + for the month of April 2021.

After all Marvel fans have been wanting more of Wandavision, the episodes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrive on the mouse pad.

It is worth mentioning that the premiere of this new series will be broadcast every Friday of the month, with the final episode on April 23, 2021.

Here we leave you the latest from Disney + for the month of April 2021:

DISNEY + SERIES

Secrets of Sulfur Springs / Season 1 / April 2 You Fell! / Season 1-3 / April 2 Heroes of the City / Season 1-2 / April 2 Secrets of the Zoo / Season 4 / April 2 Star Wars: Ewoks / Season 1 -2 / April 2 The Falcon and the Winter Soldier / New episode every Friday in April 2021 Kick Buttowki / Season 1-2 / April 9 The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers / Episode 103 / April 9 Primal Survivor / Season 5 / April 16 Pals Puppy / season 3 / April 23 Liv and Maddie / season 1-3 / April 23 Big shot / episode 102 / April 23 2

DISNEY + MOVIES

Island on Top of the World / April 2 Third Man on the Mountain / April 2 The Last Ice Cream / April 2 Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle / April 2 Night at the Museum / April 2 Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian / April 2 Caravan of Courage / April 2 The Story of the Faithful Wookiee / April 2 The Man of the House / April 9 Mark Twain and I / April 9 Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale / April 2 Treasure Buddies / April 16 White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf / April 16 The Kid Who Would Be King / April 16 Secrets of the whales / April 22 Being the queen / April 23 The baby’s exit / April 23 Raya and the last dragon / April 23