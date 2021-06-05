Get to know the premieres of the various platforms for today

Know the premieres of the various platforms for today | Instagram

During this weekend a total of 47 series, films and documentaries arrive on the Netflix, HBO, Filmin, Amazon, Disney +, Movistar + and Apple TV + platforms, so keep reading so you can find out everything.

Friday has finally arrived and like every week it is time to know the premieres from our favorite platforms.

So after reviewing the movie premieres, we can see no less than a total of 47 movies, series and documentaries that arrive on Netflix, HBO Spain, Filmin, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, Movistar + and Apple TV +.

All the premieres for this first weekend of June 2021:

1

Netflix

‘Inside the human body’ (Friday) ‘Sweet and sour’ (Friday) ‘Feel Good’ T2 (Friday) ‘Las Kandasamy. The trip ‘(Friday)’ The limits of our planet ‘(Friday)’ Why we adore cats ‘(Saturday)’ Sweet Tooth. The deer boy ‘(Friday)’ Xtremo ‘(Friday) 2

Filmin

‘1942: the great offensive’ (Friday) ‘The Annotated Field Guide of Ulysses S. Grant’ (Friday) ‘Anton, his friend and the Russian revolution’ (Friday) ‘The strength of a neighborhood’ (Friday) ‘Genesis’ (Friday) ‘Hermanos (Half Brothers)’ (Friday) ‘Isaac’ (Friday) ‘Don’t think I’m going to scream’ (Friday) ‘The night of the Kings’ (Friday) ‘Pep’ (Friday) ‘PVT Chat’ (Friday) ‘Run’ (Friday) ‘Mrs. Lowry and Son’ (Friday) ‘Javier Hereud’s trip’ (Friday) 3

HBO

‘Why Women Kill’ S2 ‘The Walking Dead’ S10 Part 2 ‘Zoolander’ ‘Zoolander 2’ ‘Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life’ ‘Near Your House’ ‘The Broken Crown’ ‘Losing the North’ ‘ The Mist and the Maiden ” Time Trap ” Kung Fu Panda 3 ” We Are Bears ” S1 4

Movistar +

‘Icon. Rock Photographers’ ‘Paradise’ ‘The King of the Neighborhood’ 5

Disney +

‘Kingsman: Secret Service’ ‘Us Again’ ‘Me, Robot’ ‘Mighty Minds’ ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ ‘Genius: Aretha’ ‘Family Guy’ S19