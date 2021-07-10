Get to know the New Temple of shopping in Paris

GENTLEMAN MEXICO / PHOTOS: COURTESY OF THE BRANDS. DR RIGHTS RESERVED

Created in 1865 by the visionary Jules Jaluzot listed as a historical monument, the Printemps Haussmann is today one of the great reference shops in Paris.

With more than 44,000 m² dedicated to luxury, fashion, glamor and trends. There are 25 floors distributed between 3 buildings, 1 million references and more than 300 brands sold exclusively. In addition, a panoramic terrace that offers a breathtaking view over the whole of Paris.

Highlights its magnificent Art Deco dome, its Haussmannian façade and its spectacular showcases, the Printemps Haussmann proposes an unforgettable experience in the heart of Parisian Fashion and chic and offers the opportunity to find in one direction the latest trends in fashion, luxury , decoration and beauty. All this through a selection of the most beautiful French and international brands. A new must-see address in Paris.

