Get to know the Netflix premieres from May 17 to 23

This week comes Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead’ and the long-awaited second season of ‘Who killed Sara?’ to the famous platform from Netflix, so if you want to know all its news, keep reading.

A new week has begun and with it come the premieres of the most popular platforms in the world such as Netflix.

The subscription service has already inaugurated its summer season with extremely interesting original premieres, both in terms of movies and series.

It is for that reason that below we leave you with everything that is new this week on Netflix, which runs from May 17 to 23, 2021.

However, we stake our two main recommendations for this week that begins before giving way to the full list of news.

Who killed Sara? (season 2) – May 19

It caused a sensation with its first season a few months ago and this week it is preparing to premiere its second batch of episodes.

Army of the Dead – May 21

After spending a week in theaters, the new Zack Snyder comes exclusively to Netflix with Dave Bautista as the headliner.

It tells the story of a group of mercenaries who have set out to execute the biggest robbery in the history of Las Vegas.

Series

Who killed Sara? (Season 2) – May 19

The Neighbor (Season 2) – May 21

Special (Season 2) – May 20

Films

Army of the Dead – May 21

The Phantom Experiment – May 26

Blue Miracle – May 27