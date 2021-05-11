Get to know the Netflix premieres for today, May 11

Meet the premieres of Netflix for today May 11 | Instagram

Today a total of two series are more than ready to be enjoyed starting this Tuesday, May 11 in the famous platform from Netflix, so if you stay at home today it is undoubtedly an incredible plan that you must carry out.

To start this week, two productions there are the ones to start the week on Netflix, this after spending Mother’s Day together with the whole family.

It should be noted that one of the premieres Most prominent this week is The Woman in the Window, the adaptation of the homonymous novel starring Amy Adams.

However, original films such as Oxygen, Ferry and El baile de los 41 are also incorporated into the catalog.

As if that were not enough, this week titles such as Intolerable Cruelty, 40 Days and 40 Nights, Gemini and RIPD Mortal Police Department also arrive in the streaming giant.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Tuesday, May 11:

Outlander: Season 5 (Series)

Outlander is a dramatic British-American television series based on the novel saga of the same name by Diana Gabaldon.

Developed by Ronald D. Moore and produced by Sony Pictures Television and Left Bank Pictures for Starz, it was released in August 2014.

It stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, Duncan Lacroix, and Tobias Menzies.

The Thirteen Colonies Revolution is imminent, and “Jamie” must take sides.

On the other hand, “Claire” innovates medicine and “Brianna” faces an alarming revelation.

Money, in a nutshell (Miniseries Documentary)

We spend it, we borrow it, and we save it. Time to talk about money and its minefields: credit cards, gambling, scams, student loans, and more.