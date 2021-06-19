Get to know the Netflix premieres for this weekend

Meet the premieres of Netflix for this weekend | Instagram

After a long wait, the fourth season of “Elite”And also two other productions, after a marathon of the Spanish series, so settle in for this weekend to spend it at ease from home.

The weekend has arrived and with it the long-awaited premieres of Netflix that always bring a great variety of entertainment for every taste.

And this is no exception, since once again the catalog is adorned with a wide variety of titles in series and movies that you can not miss for anything in the world, since it brings the most anticipated stories by the faithful fans of the streaming platform.

After a week of marathon with some “Elite” characters, the fourth season of the Spanish series finally arrives on the famous Netflix platform.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix this Friday, June 18:

1

Elite: Season 4 (SERIES)

Las Encinas welcomes a very strict director and four new students, who lash out with love affairs, serious rumors and a mystery just out of the oven.

two

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (SERIES)

With the right money and eager to treat yourself? Three travelers visit short-term rentals around the world and give tips for a dream stay.

3

“Paternity” (MOVIE)

Following the sudden death of his wife, a recent father takes on the hardest job of all: raising his daughter. Based on a true story.