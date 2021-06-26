Get to know the Netflix premieres for this next week

Meet the Netflix releases for this next week Pixabay

On this occasion we will introduce you to all the premieres of the famous platform of Netflix for this next week of June 25, so keep reading so you don’t miss any of the novelties what brings you.

There is no doubt that this week’s Netflix content is for all tastes, and the beginning of a new month is synonymous with incredible premieres.

So prepare the armchair and the popcorn, since below we present the new productions that you can enjoy starting today, Saturday, June 26.

And it is that genres such as drama, science fiction, comedy and even animation, which will keep you in front of your devices throughout the week because the list of productions that will premiere on the platform in the coming days is long and varied.

It should also be noted that there will be movies, series and documentaries for the whole family, as well as some anime.

1

New Netflix series

S3x0 / Life

Black Lightning (Season 4)

Quarantine stories

Are

Young Highnesses

LA’s Finest: Los Angeles Police Officers

two

New Netflix Movies

Primetime

United States: The Movie

Jumanji

What they want

Skylines

Curse on the third floor

Like life itself

Love nest

Dynasty Warriors

Audible

3

New documentaries

Separated lives

Sophie: An as3s1nato in West Cork

Livier Rousteing, the orphan prodigy

Marianne and Leonard: Words of Love

4

New Netflix anime

The Seven Deadly Sins: Judgment of the Dragon

The daily life of the immortal king

The legend of the exorcist

Mobile Suit Gudman Hathaway