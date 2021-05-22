Get to know the Netflix premieres for the month of June 2021

Meet the Netflix premieres for the month of June 2021 | Instagram

Between the novelties Next June productions such as “Lupine 2”, “Elite 4” and “La Casa de las Flores: The Movie” stand out, so if you no longer have anything else to see and are eager to see what is new, continue reading.

This Wednesday the famous Netflix platform finally released the list of news that will premiere on its platform during the next month of June 2021.

The truth is that Netflix does not hesitate to surprise all its subscribers with movie or series premieres that keep the viewer waiting for their arrival at the platform.

And because we still continue with confinement in Mexico, it is the perfect time to see the different productions that Netflix has prepared this month June.

While for those who already missed the Las Encinas students, this month the fourth season of Elite will be released, where new characters are integrated.

Here is the complete list:

Series Premieres

Lupine: Part 2 (6/11/2021) Elite: Season 4 (6/18/2021) Sweet Tooth (6/4/2021) Sex / Life (6/25/2021) World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (18 / 6/2021) Three meters above the sky: Season 2 (6/3/2021) Elite short stories: Guzmán Caye Rebe (6/14/2021) Elite short stories: Nadia Guzmán (6/15/2021) Elite stories Briefs: Ander Omar Alexis (6/16/2021) Elite Brief Stories: Carla Samuel (6/17/2021) Black Lightning: Season 4 (6/29/2021) Black Summer: Season 2 (6/17/2021) Love (special guests: marriage and divorce): Season 2 (6/12/2021) Playing with fire: Season 2 (6/23/2021) Fried, fresh and crunchy (9/6/2021) Fried, fresh and crunchy (9 / 6/2021) 2

New Movies

The House of Flowers: The Movie (6/23/2021) Trag1ca Jungle (6/9/2021) Xtremo (6/4/2021) Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie (6/3/2021) Parenthood (18 / 6/2021) Dysomnia (6/9/2021) Fairytale love (6/23/2021) Skater girl (6/11/2021) Dancing Queens (6/3/2021) Carnival (6/2/2021) United States: The Movie (6/30/2021) The KKKlan Infiltrator (6/3/2021) The Man Who Killed Don Quixote (6/1/2021) Bumblebee (6/13/2021) Captain Phillips (6/15) / 2021) My first kiss (6/15/2021) 3

Documentary premieres

Alan Saldaña: ​​Imprisoned (6/3/2021) Headspace: Relax your mind (6/15/2021) Sisters on the track (6/24/2021) Colonia Pingüino (6/16/2021) This is pop (6/22 / 2021) Sophie: An as3s1nato in West Cork – Miniseries (30/6/2021) Cats: An ode to cat love (5/6/2021) Breaking the limits: The science of our planet (4/6/2021) Body Human: An Enchanting World (4/6/2021) The Wanninkhof Case – Carabantes (23/6/2021) Olivier Rousteing, the Orphan Prodigy (26/6/2021) Elvis Presley: The King of Rock and Roll (1/6 / 2021) Women in Science (6/13/2021) Black Holes: The Edge of Knowledge (6/1/2021) Separate Lives (6/28/2021)