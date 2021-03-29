Get to know the movies that Disney + will charge to see in 2021 | Instagram

The famous platform Disney + recently announced that films You will have to to pay To be able to see before anyone else in 2021, that’s right, there are still a couple more movies that the mouse platform will charge because they are seen.

As you can see, the health contingency has completely changed the way content is consumed on streaming platforms.

It is worth mentioning that Disney + opted for a rather peculiar model, where it charges additional amounts to the subscription for preferential access to movies.

It may interest you: Netflix and Disney + They increase their subscription prices!

While platforms such as Netflix or HBO Max release their content without having to pay any extra moneyHowever, Disney +, despite the controversy with Mulan, will continue to opt for it in 2021 with its spectacular premieres for 2021.

In fact, this has been announced by the company, which has set new dates for the next releases from Disney, Marvel and their producers that will arrive soon.

The company continues to opt for launches that mix the premium mode and the free launch for subscribers depending on the content.

So original Disney + movies like Soul came for free, however, Raya and the last dragon They did bet on the Premium, at a cost of an additional $ 21.99 euros, and which Disney claims has been a success.

The truth is that this mode is quite useful if we want to watch movies with the family on Disney +, costing almost the same as going to the cinema with more people.

It is for this reason that the next film to arrive in Premium mode will be Cruella, where Emma Stone will play Cruella de Vil in which we can learn about her youth.

It may interest you: Top 10 most viewed Netflix movies and series in Mexico

This long-awaited film will be available on the famous Disney + platform on May 28, just two months to see it.

For its part, also Black widow It will arrive on July 9 in a premium mode and in it we can see what missions Natasha Romanoff had to carry out right between the Civil War and Infinity War films.

However, the one that will not use the premium mode will be the film Luca, the new Pixar premiere that will be available free to Disney + subscribers on June 18.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The film, set on the Italian Riviera, chronicles the friendship between a human and a sea monster disguised as a human.

It is worth mentioning that these three films will also be released on those days in cinemas, although the dates may vary slightly depending on the country, since the premieres in cinemas tend to vary.

Beyond those three premieres, the mouse company has also announced the arrival date of five other films:

Free Guy on August 13, 2021 Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on September 3, 2021 The King’s Man: The First Mission on December 22, 2021 Deep Water on January 14, 2022 Death in the Nile on January 11 February 2022

It is worth mentioning that Free Guy has already been delayed several times, and it looks like it will actually be a hilarious comedy.

Starring Ryan Gosling, he plays a banker who suddenly realizes that he is an NPC in an open world video game.

It may interest you: Meet the premieres of Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

While in the Shang Chi movie we will learn more about the Kung Fu master of the Marvel world.

As if that weren’t enough, at the end of the year we will also be able to see The King’s Man: The first mission, the first mission of the Kingsman secret agent agency.

The truth is that this year looks like it will be much better for the company, because last year due to the confinement there were many cuts and many films were postponed.