The interpreter and the model spill honey on their property in the city of Monterray, in the north of the Aztec country

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna

The Mexican Interpreter Edwin Luna and the Guatemalan model Kimberly Flores They were married on July 27, 2019, in the city of Monterrey, Nuevo León, in northern Mexico.

In addition to swearing eternal love in that state, there is also his house, whose rooms and amenities have been shared by both through their social networks.

The mansion has several attractions for Edwin and Kimberly, but also for Miguel Alexander and Dasha, the oldest children of the member La Trakalosaas well as for Gianna, the daughter of both, and for Nala, your dog.

In the images and videos it is appreciated in detail how they live their love and how they enjoy the company of the smallest members of the house. The taste they have for antique furniture is also notorious.

Kitchen

Although they have someone to help them with food, Edwin and Kimberly enjoy spending time together in this room, if not precisely for cooking.

Its kitchen is closed and its furniture is brown, as are the access doors to the room.

Your cupboard is of two types, because while in one part the doors are only wood, in another they are wood and glass.

Television room

The television room is composed of a television set in a cabinet with drawers, a wooden and glass coffee table, as well as a light brown room.

In the center of the room, the couple hung a painting with a photograph of their wedding day.

Dinning room

The dining room, like several of the furniture in the house, is old and has capacity for eight people.

In addition to the table, in the dining room they also have a carver with a display case, a chest of drawers, as well as a mirror, a breakfast table with space for four people and a fireplace.

Yard

The garden of the house has several attractions, so the hours of fun are more than guaranteed.

It has soccer goals, a children’s play area, as well as a tumbling.

Swimming pool

The garden also has a pool, which is very popular in the hot season, especially by the youngest members of the family.

Kimberly’s ‘gym’

Although the house has a large garden, Kimberly likes to exercise outside the front door of the house, where she set up a makeshift gym.

