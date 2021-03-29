Get to know the latest Netflix releases for the month of March | AP

Today we share with you the list of the latest films and series that arrive on Netflix during this month, so watch out, because another month is about to end and the platform has probably saved its best titles for last.

As usual, the end of the month is timid in terms of premieresHowever, everything quickly recovers with the arrival of the start of April.

It may interest you: 5 super short series to watch on Netflix suspense

With the Easter holidays beginning, many people still find themselves undecided as to what to do.

It is for that reason that this time we present you the latest Netflix releases that you certainly cannot miss and you can enjoy from the comfort of the sofa.

It is worth mentioning that this is not just any week, since we are facing a period of seven days in which we will launch a new month, which always implies a higher arrival of novelties compared to other occasions.

Netflix releases:

one

Hunted: Latin America (March 31) – SERIES

Real people tell their own fantasy stories in this t3rr0r series; his encounters with the supernatural and the paranormal are vividly recreated.

two

As if it were the first time (March 31) – MOVIE

A marine biologist falls in love with a teacher with no short-term memory and has to win her back every day.

3

Hot Dance (March 31) – MOVIE

While spending a family summer in the Catskill Mountains, 17-year-old “Baby” Houseman falls in love with the local liberal dance instructor.

4

Not a Game (March 31) – DOCUMENTARY

A documentary that offers an honest and non-judgmental look at the history of video games, with expert testimonies and real experiences, from real people.

5

The Antics of Peter Rabbit (March 31) – MOVIE

Between real and animated characters, the rogue Peter Rabbit faces a new rival in his eternal battle over the vegetables from Mr. McGregor’s garden.