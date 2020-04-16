The Colombian actress is a lover of nature, so she filled her house, including the interiors, with trees and plants to provide harmony

The Colombian women Sara Corrales, 34, showed in an interview with the ‘AutoStar TV’ program some corners of her home in Mexico, a country she moved to in 2013 when she was invited to be part of ‘The Lord of the Skies’.

In the tour of her property, the born in Medellín explained each of the rooms on the ground floor of her house, with special emphasis on her garden full of all kinds of vegetation, as well as the green areas located inside.

The walk through the property, located in the Desert of the Lions and that it finished remodeling in June 2019, it started through the hallway that leads to the living room and from there it was followed by the rest of the rooms.

This corridor has natural lighting and an impressive palm tree in the center.

Living room

Its living room, overlooking the garden, is made up of a gray armchair for three people, two more individual ones and two black benches, as well as a mirror coffee table, a gray carpet and a large painting.

Room

Next to the living room is the living room, which is made up of a gray armchair for six people, two singles, a mirror coffee table, a gray carpet, two table lamps, a large table and a piece of furniture where it places some decorative items.

The room also has a garden view.

Kitchen

The kitchen, which also has a view of the garden, is open and in its division with the dining room it has a planter with several plants that give an ecological and harmonious touch to that sector of the house.

The furniture is brown and has several cabinets to store all your food and utensils.

Dinning room

Its dining room has a mirror table with capacity for six people, where the two head chairs are different from the four on the side.

It also has a mirror, a large ceiling lamp, and windows facing the backyard of the house.

Downstairs bathroom

On the ground floor, there is a half-bathroom consisting of a sink, a toilet and a large wall-to-wall mirror with its own lighting.

Television room

The upper floor of the house begins with a television room that has an armchair for three people, a coffee table and its respective television.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom has a double bed, two bureaus, two table lamps, a wall-mounted television and a large closet.

View this post on Instagram I love to come home and feel peace, that calm that I need to be comfortable, to feel that I am in my space. That’s why I take great care in keeping my home beautiful, in which it smells delicious in every corner, in which with the decoration I can express who I am, in which my house is full of fresh flowers, in which everything is organized and clean. And you? Do you identify with your house? Do you love being in it as much as I do? 💗🏡 💗. . 💗Wallpaper, chandelier glass, side lamps, mat: @ homedelights2014. . . #decor #mybed #myhome #saracorrales #relax #romantic #mexico #myhouse #decoration A post shared by SARA ✮ CORRALES (@saracorrales) on Jun 17, 2019 at 6:56 am PDT

The bathroom in the main bedroom has its sink, its toilet and a shower with transparent shower.

Secondary bedroom

The house also has a secondary bedroom with a double bed and a large mirror in the head area.

Closet

The actress, who emerged from the reality show ‘Protagonistas de novela’, has bought so many clothes that she decided to dedicate a whole room to her outfits and turned it into a great closet.

Yard

The garden begins with a round wooden table with seating for six people, in which the actress from ‘Blind Date’ has a spectacular view towards the plants and trees of her green garden, making it the place where she makes all your breakfasts.

It also has two sun beds and even little houses and drinking fountains to feed the birds that visit it.

Elsewhere she has her Zen garden, which is made up of a stone path and a Buddha that helps her to be in harmony with herself.

The third section of her garden is for her dogs, so she has two houses and two chairs where she sits to play with them.

Here we share a video that shows in detail all the rooms of the house after its remodeling with the help of an interior decorator.

Keep reading

Discover the majestic mansion in which Luis Fonsi celebrated his birthday with Águeda López

Laura Flores, this is her comfortable home and her dog spa in the city of Miami

This is the impressive house of grupero Jorge Medina in Mazatlán, Mexico

Meet the ranch-style mansion Dayanara Torres bought in Woodland Hills, California

.