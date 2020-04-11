The actress has been living in the same house in Mexico City for several years, her impressive garden being the main protagonist.

The Costa Rican Maribel Guardia, 60, moved to Mexico after representing his country in miss Universe in the year of 1978. The contest was based in the port of Acapulco.

Since then he adopted Mexico as his second country, there he met Joan Sebastián, Julián’s father, his only son.

Due to her various work commitments with Televisa, the actress, who is currently married to Marco Chacón, settled in a property located in Pedregal Gardens, in Mexico City.

Upon entering the property the first thing you see is the staircase, which leads visitors to the upper floor, as well as to the basement of the house.

Room

To the right of the main entrance, the presenter placed a piano, as well as her living room and fireplace to cope with the winter cold. It also has a quartz with the image of the Guadalupe’s Virgin and several paintings by various Mexican and Costa Rican artists.

Dinning room

Contrary to what happens with many celebrity houses, Maribel Guardia’s dining room is not connected to the other rooms, since it has doors leading to the living room and kitchen. Its dining room has a capacity for ten people.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom stands out for its golden tones and for its mirror, simulating a kind of dressing room. It also has a recliner.

Closet

In his bedroom there is a closet where he keeps his day-to-day clothes, while in another room he has the outfits he uses for work or for awards ceremonies.

Indoor pool

The house also has a covered and heated pool.

Yard

The property has in the upper part a terrace overlooking its large garden, which is fully enjoyed by the presenter, her grandson José Julián and his three dogs, Russia, Patyshu and Ratatouille.

Currently it has some playground equipment and even a swing.

Gym

The property also has its own gym, in which Maribel Guardia exercises twice a week.

His gym is decorated with mirrors and with several frames that include the images of the magazine covers that he has adorned with his presence.

