The new supercars have made a breakthrough and now reach impressive speeds

Many of the humans are speed lovers and car makers tend to create machines that exceed the rules of physics, nature and human law itself. In 2020, supercar brands changed the game and redefined limits on cars.

The new supercars have had a breakthrough and now reach impressive speeds, there are even some that can produce about 2,000 horsepower (hp).

Despite the fact that they are little required by consumers and that their creation only satisfies the ego and satisfaction of the brands that want to have in their possession the title of “fastest”, the first places of the fastest cars continue to change.

Here are 5 great cars that you can get with 1,000 or more horsepower (hp).

5.- Bugatti Chiron

It has an 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged engine and produces 1,500 hp that can start from 0 to 60 miles in 2.5 seconds.

4.- Hennessey Venom GT

It features a 1,200-hp twin-turbocharged V8 engine that can start from 0 to 60 in 2.7 seconds. It reached 270.49 miles at the Kennedy Space Center on February 14, 2014.

3.- Aston Martin Valhalla

The Valhalla presents all the expected performance of a hypercar but with a little more practicality. This model is capable of 1000 hp to produce

2.- Bugatti Veyron Super Sport

Manufactured from 2010 to 2011, it was named the fastest car in the world in 2010 by the Guinness World Record, achieving a speed of 268 mph. It has 1,200 horsepower and can accelerate from 0 to 60 in 2.5 seconds.

1.- Pininfarina Battista

Pininfarina produced its first electric supercar, which will be the first to bear the automaker’s name.

The Pininfarina Battista All-electric uses incredible engine power of 1,900 hp and 1,670 pound-feet of torque and accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in just under two seconds.

***

It may interest you:

.