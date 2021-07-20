Get to know the Disney + premieres from July 19 to 25, 2021 | Instagram

On this occasion we will let you know the premieres what will be inside the platform of Disney + throughout this week from July 19 to 25, 2021, so keep reading to find out what’s new.

Another new week has arrived and, with it, of course also new releases and news on the platforms of video on demand.

This is how the Disney + platform is no exception, and despite having just finished the broadcast of Loki and having put Black Widow in premium access, the subscription service continues to offer content.

In that sense, today we will tell you about everything that is new this week on the famous Disney + platform, which runs from July 19 to 25, 2021, including movies, series and, above all, documentaries about sharks.

So without further ado, here are the premieres for the entire week:

Marvel Meet Spidey and His Super Team (07/21)

Partners and hounds (07/21)

How to create an attraction (07/21)

The Valley of Success (07/21)

Playing with sharks (23/07)

The secrets of the bull shark (23/07)

Shark vs. Surfer (07/23)

The shark against the tuna (23/07)

Shark vs. whale (07/23)

Sharks and volcanoes (07/23)

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (07/23)