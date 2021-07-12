Get to know the Disney + premieres from July 12 to 18, 2021

Meet the Disney + premieres from July 12 to 18, 2021 | Instagram

Today we will let you know the premieres that the platform of Disney + for this week from July 12 to 18, 2021 so you don’t miss any news in its extensive catalog, so keep reading.

There is no doubt that the recent premiere de Loki, Luca and Black Widow in premium access have confirmed the growth of Disney +.

This is undoubtedly a video on demand platform that is generating more and more content and that is beginning to justify its price.

This week on Disney +, which runs from July 12 to 18, 2021, we have the last episode of the aforementioned Loki, however, also with some premieres and additional news that you cannot miss.

This is how we recommend one of them before giving way to the complete list of additions this week.

So without further ado, we present you the premieres of the mouse platform:

Rise of the Planet of the Apes – July 16

Planet of the Apes is one of the great sagas in adventure film history, but a glorious new trilogy began in prequel form a decade ago.

The Origin of the Planet of the Apes tells us the first steps of the simian revolution and how humans began to lose that war.

Now the film comes to Disney + to the delight of fans and those who have not yet enjoyed it.

All this week’s premieres on Disney +

My father, the as3s1no of the zodiac (07/14)

The race to the end of the world (07/14)

The body of the del1to (17/07)