Get to know the cheapest cities with the best quality of life in the United States

There are many reasons why Americans move in the country: por work, by attending certain universities or by retirement.

Another reason was recently added, that of the pandemic. Faced with the loss of their job or the possibility of remote work, many decided to move to more accessible places without losing sight of the quality of life.

To identify the cheapest cities in the United States where everyone wants to live, the Wall St. 24/7 site reviewed cost of living, housing affordability, and population growth due to migration in 110 metropolitan areas across the country.

If the idea of ​​a big change is in your mind, consider that these are the 10 mere cities, according to Wall St. 24/7 analysis:

10. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Florida

Cost of living: 1.3% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 255,500

Median household income: $ 61,876

9. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC

Cost of living: 5.8% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 233,900

Median Household Income: $ 66,399

8. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Florida

Cost of living: 1.0% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 224,300

Median Household Income: $ 57,906

7. Charleston-North Charleston, SC

Cost of living: 3.2% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 266,600

Median Household Income: $ 70,505

6. Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC

Cost of living: 8.1% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 212,100

Median Household Income: $ 56,977

5. Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Arizona

Cost of living: 1.9% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 283,500

median household income: $ 67,896

4. Nashville – Davidson – Murfreesboro – Franklin, Tennessee

Cost of living: 5.1% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 285,100

Median household income: $ 70,262

3. Raleigh, North Carolina

Cost of living: 3.4% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 285,600

Median household income: $ 80,096

2. Salisbury, Maryland

Cost of living: 11.1% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 244,400

Median household income: $ 61,283

1. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, Florida

Cost of living: 2.2% less than the national average

Median Home Value: $ 244,700

Median household income: $ 62,240

The Cape Coral-Fort Myers metropolitan area tops the list of budget cities where Americans are looking to move. So if you want a life change, now that we are returning to normal, consider these options.

