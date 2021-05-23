Get to know the best VPNs or free virtual private networks

VPN applications are the great unknown to the general public. However, Suso is much more than recommended, since it allows us to browse the Internet in a more secure way. The data on our mobile devices or on our computer is encrypted, delocalized and much more difficult to track. Although they do not exist free VPN apps, The existing paid ones usually leave a good amount of mobile data so that you can use them freely without having to pay anything.

These are the 4 best free VPNs

Windscribe

This VPN is one of the most complete that you can find. Just by registering for free you have 10 GB of VPN browsing every month, which may be more than enough to meet your needs. It allows you to choose between one with the number of countries to relocate your connection, as well as advanced tools. In addition, the website is in Spanish.

CyberGhost

It is another of the classic VPNs, and although it does not have a free option, you can test it for 45 days fully and later request the refund of the money. It boasts of providing service with up to 7 simultaneous connections, and of having almost 7,000 servers in 90 different countries. Take a look at their website to find out more.

ExpressVPN

This VPN is one of the best rated and like the previous one, it gives you the possibility to try it for free for 30 days. It is one of the favorites of those who wear a VPN to watch digital content, such as video platforms. It has 3,000 servers in 94 countries, and you can learn more about them on its website. It sure does not disappoint you.

TunnelBear

With this VPN you have 500MB every month for free to enjoy safe browsing. Its favorable points are the simplicity of use and configuration, as well as the wide variety of countries from which to choose to relocate your connection. If the free 500MB is not enough, they have very desirable pricing plans.

When to use a VPN?

The use of applications of this type is totally recommended from our mobile phone, tablet or computer. You should not connect to a free public Wi-Fi network without using a VPN, since your data can be stolen without much complication and then have a problem. Applications are those that allow millions of Chinese citizens every day to access social networks, which are totally restricted in the Asian giant. But if you want to know more about VPNs, take a look at this interesting article that we published recently.