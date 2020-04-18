The Puerto Rican interpreter and actor has shown us some corners of the house that he has in the city of Miami and that he shares with his children.

In South Florida is one of the houses of the Puerto Rican Carlos Ponce, who is committed to the Mexican presenter Karina Banda.

Through various videos and photographs, the protagonist of ‘Silvana sin lana’ has shared with his followers some details of his property.

Receiver

At the entrance to the house is the hall, which is made up of a couple of wooden tables, as well as some old photos of the interpreter’s four children.

It also has multiple mirrors, plants, a glass coffee table, as well as a dark gray rug and a light gray living room.

To the right of the hall is a room that stands out because there are the discs hanging and the various recognitions that the man born in San Juan has received.

Also in that sector of the house there is a blue sofa.

Television room

To the left of the hall is the television room, which is equipped with a wall-mounted television, a home theater and a multi-colored sofa.

Dinning room

The dining room is made up of a rectangular glass table with seating for eight people. The dining room chairs are light gray.

Kitchen

To one side of the dining room is the kitchen, which is open and equipped with a white cupboard.

It also has an island in the center where Karina Banda and Carlos Ponce wash the dishes and prepare their food.

Bedroom of his son Sebastián

Like Carlos Ponce, Sebastián, his son, has a great facility for music, so inside his room he has some musical instruments, such as his guitars and even a microphone.

It also has a gray bunk bed, as well as a light brown wooden desk.

Main bedroom

The main room is made up of a ‘queen size’ bed with a light gray headboard and two bureaus on each side of the bed in which Carlos Ponce, Karina Banda and even Nugget, the family dog, sleep.

It also has a private bathroom, as well as a large closet to store the outfit of both celebrities, although Karina has not yet completely moved in with her leading man.

Laundry room

The laundry room is made up of the washing machine, the dryer and it is also the space in which Ponce usually irons his clothes to leave them unforgiving and ready to dress.

Swimming pool

The house has a small pool in the garden area, as well as a barbecue area during the hot season.

Keep reading

Get to know Leticia Calderón’s house and the spectacular two-story wardrobe

This is the apartment of Yuly Ferreira and Fabián Ríos in Key Biscayne, Florida

This is the mansion, ‘in the middle of the forest’, that Selena Gómez bought for $ 4.9 million

Meet the mansion that Lupillo Rivera shared with Mayeli Alonso, his ex-wife, in California

.