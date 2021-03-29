Get to know the 5 best shortcuts for your IPhone. Activate them! | Unsplash

With these shortcuts that you download you will be able to make your iPhone faster so if you still do not have them, do not hesitate to do so, because in addition to being extremely simple, it will undoubtedly be very effective for the use of your mobile device.

In case you didn’t already know, the devices of ios, offer many tools Like its Android competition, however, in these devices in addition to sending emails, messages, making phone calls, taking photos and videos, among other functions, there are many other tasks that your iPhone can do.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to download the statuses in high quality

It is for that reason that below we will show you some of the best shortcuts that will be extremely useful and will make your tasks much more functional, making use of 100 percent of their capacity.

The truth is that many people do not know how to do all the use of the device, so they do not take full advantage of it in the end.

However, here in Show News we will show you the ones that you should definitely activate today and that surely if you want to have them.

Best shortcuts for your iPhone:

one

Flush the water out of your iPhone

If you have a version that is not really waterproof, either because of any liquid splash or because you put it in a place that was wet, there is a shortcut that you can use to expel the water from your iphone, and help dry it by inside, like the Apple Watch do.

This method is by means of the vibrations that certain sounds cause and that the truth is very essential.

Activate this shortcut HERE

two

Calculate the tip

Surely when you go to a restaurant with friends or family, on many occasions everyone pays their bill, and everyone shares the tip for the waiter.

It is for that reason that this shortcut will calculate the tip for you and divide it among the members.

Activate this shortcut HERE

3

Strong passwords

As you can remember, when you download a new tool, the system always asks you to generate a password, and it is more advisable to give each application a different password.

However, you may get confused between many passwords, it is for that reason that you can activate this shortcut which will help reinforce the security of your accounts, since it will help you generate a more secure password.

Activate this shortcut HERE

4

Convert videos to audios

Even if you think that you will not use this tool, this function can be used to create your own message tones, in which, from the “Files” application, you will choose one of your videos to be able to convert it into audio.

Activate this shortcut HERE

5

Shorter links

In order to share video, publications or notes on your social networks, you must generate short links, this because the metadata does not always work, in which, like many pages like Bitly, which shortens the links, you can do it with this shortcut.

Activate this shortcut HERE