Get to know the 5 best Pixar movies on Disney +

This time we will mention the 5 Best Movies by Pixar that you can find on the famous Disney + platform and that if you have time without seeing, it is undoubtedly the right and perfect time to do so.

Telling a little history Pixar is a photographic animation studio born in 1986 and this year 2021 turns 35, a fairly long career.

Thanks to his incredible work, over the years he has managed to win several Oscars and many other recognized awards.

It is worth mentioning that its headquarters are in Emeryville, United States, and it is of course the cradle of masterpieces not only of animated cinema, but of the seventh art in general.

And the truth is that nowadays it is impossible to understand Walt Disney Studios without Pixar, so today we will mention some movies that you surely remember fondly.

Best of all, now you don’t have to wait for a specific day to see them, because it is thanks to the new Disney + platform that we can see them whenever we want and as many times as we want to.

This is a platform that is available on all types of devices and is currently presented as the unavoidable meeting point for lovers of Pixar productions.

Soul

A music teacher who has lost his passion is transported out of his body to the “Big Before” and must find his way back with the help of a childlike soul that learns about itself.

Inside out

The five emotions that coexist inside a girl named Riley, joy, fear, displeasure, anger and sadness, compete to take control of her actions when the little girl moves, along with her family, to live in San Francisco.

Adjusting to a new city, a new school, and some new classmates won’t be easy for Riley.

toy Story 3

Woody, Buzz, and the rest of the toys end up in daycare after Andy leaves for college.

Coconut

Miguel is a boy who dreams of being a musician, but his family forbids him because his great-great-grandfather, a musician, abandoned them, and they want to force Miguel to be a shoemaker, like all members of the family.

By accident, Miguel enters the Land of the Mu3rt0s, from where he can only leave if a deceased relative grants him his blessing, but his great-great-grandmother refuses to let him return to the living if he does not promise that he will not be a musician.

Because of that, Miguel escapes from her and starts looking for his great-great-grandfather.

UP

Carl Fredricksen is a 78-year-old balloon salesman ready to fulfill his dream: tie thousands of balloons to his home and fly to South America.

However, he discovers a young and unexpected stowaway too late. What at first will be suspicion, will end up becoming sympathy for the boy while together they spend fascinating adventures in exotic places.