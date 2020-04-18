We take you to tour the house that the actress shares with her children, Luciano and Carlos, who were born as a result of her marriage to Juan Collado

The actress Leticia Calderón, 51, is passionate about gardening, so she takes most care of her home in her garden and orchard.

The house of the mother of Luciano and Carlos It has spaces for everyone, so fun is more than guaranteed.

Through various videos and photographs, the former Juan Collado It has allowed us to know some of the rooms of his cozy property in Mexico City.

Kitchen

Leticia Calderón is an actress who likes to be involved in the kitchen, she has even taught Luciano, her son, to prepare some dishes for when the time comes for him to have to make his own life.

The kitchen is white and the base is granite.

The stove is located in the center of the kitchen and has a large hood that prevents odors or smoke from passing to other rooms in the property.

Breakfast bar

When you come out of the kitchen you have a small breakfast room with a capacity for six people, which is made up of white chairs and a brown wooden table.

Main bedroom

The main bedroom has a double bed, a small red armchair, a painting painted by herself, a piece of furniture attached to the wall with the television and drawers, as well as its own bathroom.

It also has a spectacular view of the garden, since the room is located on the ground floor.

Dressing room

One of the doors in the main bedroom leads to the wardrobe of the actress ‘For loving without law’ which stands out for its size and how organized it is, having clothes separated by colors and types.

In the center it has a specific piece of furniture for all its accessories, which are also divided into sizes and colors.

As if that were not enough, his wardrobe has a second floor, which is accessed by means of a spiral staircase. Upstairs, he keeps his shoes and clothing.

Orchard

The orchard is located just outside its main bedroom and is made up of trees and plants of tomato, blackberry, artichoke, a chard, among others.

Multipurpose room

It also has a multipurpose room, which serves as a gym, but also for other activities, as it has a large bookcase.

Yard

The garden has an area for family coexistence, being made up of a table for four people, a large room, as well as a hammock.

There is also space for fruit trees and various types of plants that Leticia cares for as if it were her children.

Swimming pool

Finishing the living area is a pool, in which Leticia and her children like to cool off in the hot season.

.