Get to know all the Netflix premieres for this weekend

Finally Diego Boneta returns to play Luis Miguel in the second season of the series, in addition, other productions are ready from today on the famous Netflix platform so keep reading to find out everything.

For this weekend, Netflix has a stellar series on its platform and other productions for any type of subscriber.

The month of April ended its first fortnight, and it is time to renew the series Y films of the most famous streaming platform so far.

Here’s what’s coming to Netflix on April 16:

“Luis Miguel, the Series” (Second season) – April 18

As his career takes off, Luis Miguel’s personal life comes into conflict amid betrayals, shocking revelations, and a terrible loss.

“Arlo the Alligator Boy” (MOVIE) – April 16

In search of the father he never knew, Arlo leaves his swamp and goes to New York City. On his mission, he makes new friends, but must also flee from danger.

“My ex is a spy” (MOVIE) – April 17

Unhappy after a breakup, Audrey discovers that her ex is a spy. Luckily, she has her best friend Morgan, with whom she embarks on a mission to save the world.

“Fast & Furious: Spies at the Wheel” (Season 4) – April 16

Charged with a crime they did not commit, the spies behind the wheel travel to Mexico to cleanse their reputation and, in the process, uncover an evil plot.