Spotify announced that it will offer three months of Spotify Premium at no cost to those who use the free version. If you have never paid for the ad-free version or just created your account and are going to start with any of the Premium plans, the service will grant you an additional 90 days.

The three free months will not apply to those who once had Spotify Premium and canceled to go to the version with ads. If you live in Mexico and have canceled an Individual Premium plan before April 14, you can get three months of Premium service for only 99 pesos.

The offer arrives in good timeSince the new digital tax for companies that provide services over the Internet will come into effect on June 1 in Mexico. While Spotify has not confirmed that it will raise prices, The company may follow the same path as Netflix or PlayStation. A few days ago it was confirmed that Netflix would increase the cost of its plans by 16%, except the most basic one.

Three months free Spotify Premium for all plans

The three-month free promotion will be available until June 30, 2020. Prices can be found on their plans page in Spain, Mexico and the other countries where the streaming music service is available.

Individual Plan – $ 99 pesos / 9.99 euros per month

Duo Plan – $ 129 pesos for couples living in the same house (Mexico only)

Family plan – $ 149 pesos / 14.99 euros per month for 6 Premium or Kids accounts in the same house

University Plan – $ 49 pesos / 4.99 euros per month for university students who meet the conditions.

The technology confirmed that the family plan gives access to Spotify Kids, the independent app for children ages 3 and up to listen to music. This release offers a total of 8,000 songs and more than 60 audio experiences including a narrated version of Harry Potter.

In addition to Spotify, other services such as Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited are offering three months free in Spain and Mexico, while Tidal and YouTube Music provide one month. In the case of Tidal it is possible to access for four months paying only 4 euros or 40 pesos if you live in Mexico.

👇 More in Explica.co