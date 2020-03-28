Are you being quarantined by the coronavirus? It is not for less. Our life has changed drastically in just a few weeks, and if a few days ago we were hanging out with our friends or partner, drinking beers, partying or dining in restaurants, now we are locked up at home.

And although luckily we can continue working or studying at home thanks to technology and devices such as computers or tablets, our leisure options have been radically cut.

Consuming the internet, watching Netflix or playing video games are some of the options that we have at our disposal during these days so as not to get bored. But unfortunately the problems can be several. That our television is not very new and its quality is not optimal or that simply the television in the living room is always occupied by our relatives.

Do not worry because from Andro4all we bring you a bargain and one of the great ones. A 4K TV at an irresistible price so that all of our favorite series and our PlayStation 4 video games look like never before. Boredom is over during the coronavirus.

This Xiaomi 4K TV is the best cure against coronavirus boredom

Now more than ever we are realizing the importance of a good television in our homes. There are many brands and price televisions, although if we want one with 4K resolution, you usually have to pay a lot of money. Or at least that’s normal since there are always exceptions that break the rule.

And this exception is called Xiaomi, since if in the mobile market it dares to launch products with an unbeatable value for money, it would not be less in the television market.

Just a month ago, our colleague Jacinto analyzed the 55-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S, a powerful and large television that really left us with our mouths open, especially for its great image quality and price content. However, the television is quite large and we cannot deny that it is not suitable for any home.

So this time we recommend your little brother, the 43-inch Xiaomi Mi TV 4S. A 4K TV with 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB 2.0 ports, ethernet, Wi-FI, Bluetooth and smart applications typical of a smart TV and Android 9. The best of all is its price of only 349 euros.

With televisions like this in our room, Who needs to leave home?

