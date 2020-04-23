As we told you a few weeks ago, to support the prevention measures announced by the World Health Organization (WHO), several companies revealed that they would join the Play Apart Together initiative, and among them was Twitch. As part of this collaboration, Twitch announced today that it will be gifting 2 more games to Twitch Prime subscribers.

As reported by GameSpot, these 2 titles will join Prime’s catalog of free games so that subscribers spend the period of closure by the pandemic in a lighter way. The best thing is that they will be 2 very entertaining indie installments and different from each other, in addition to having favorable reviews.

Yono and the Celestial Elephants

To the 5 free titles that will be given away in April, Yono and the Celestial Elephants will be added first. In this adventure and puzzle title, you will take the role of Yono, an elephant born from the stars, something that happens every millennium. This adorable pachyderm will come to earth with the mission of saving it, which will not be easy, since there will be zombies, robots and humans that will stand in its way.

If you’re a fan of The Legend of Zelda games, maybe you should give it a try, as for many players the puzzle sections remind them of this legendary series.

You can already find this title in the loot section of Twitch. To download it for free, just go to the official Twitch page and go down to find it. It will be available until May 20.

Old School Musical

The second is a musical game that will take you to old school gaming environments, Old School Musical. In this title, as in others of the rhythm genre, your mission will be to match the musical notes of the more than 50 tracks that appear in the 20 levels.

Old School Musical stars Tib and Rob. Something that is striking is that you will have to fight chickens in an adventure that will take you to iconic games in video game history, such as Metal Slug, The Legend of Zelda and Metal Gear. The title also has a multiplayer mode, so you can enjoy it with up to 3 other players.

According to GameSpot, this title will hit the service the following Friday, April 24. But we remind you that it will also be free for a limited time.

How do you receive this news? Are you interested in any of these games? Tell us in the comments.

If you want to purchase any of these titles, we inform you that you can claim them if you have an active subscription to Amazon Prime. In addition, we remind you that you can also get the other 5 games that arrived in the catalog in April for free. You can find more news related to Twitch Prime by checking this page.

