What cannot be missing in our living rooms? A good TV. Whether it’s to watch traditional channels, our favorite Netflix movies or series or to enjoy our beloved hobby, video games. But any TV is not worth us anymore, now what it takes are 4K televisions.

And now you will say: but is that 4K televisions are really expensive! Well, no, because if we know how to search well we can find authentic bargains like the one we bring you below. A 55-inch television with 4K resolution for less than 500 euros. A bargain.

Get one of the best 4K televisions on the market for much less than you imagine

This is the Hisense H55U7B, a 55-inch TV with 4K resolution that will be the envy of all your guests. Movies will look like you are in a movie theater and video games will be enjoyed as if you were living them yourself and all at a very affordable price.

Between his main features highlight:

ULED technology: for the best image quality.

Dolby Vision HDR: that softens faces and all kinds of details.

Backlight: to control brightness levels.

Smart tv: voice control, compatible with Amazon Alexa and contains applications such as YouTube or Netflix among others

And let’s talk about what is important, its price. The Hisense H55U7B can be found at various online stores like Amazon, PC Components and even on Ebay at similar prices. More or less the price that goes around in all of them is approximately about 465 euros, a very attractive price considering its dimensions, 55 inches, its 4K resolution and the number of extras it carries.

Furthermore, shipping is almost immediate, so if you buy it right now, you will release television in your living room or room in a couple of days. Imagine it next to your PlayStation 4 and how good it would be.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

If you want to find more offers like this, subscribe to our Chollos Telegram channel or visit our Offers section, new opportunities every day!

Follow Andro4all