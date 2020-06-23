The Xiaomi wireless mouse is not only beautiful and very comfortable but also very cheap. It can be all ours for just 10 euros.

In addition to liking smartphones, we are also huge fans of computers. Whether for work or just to enjoy one of our favorite hobbies such as video games, a good computer can not miss in our house. However, it is useless to have a good PC if then the peripherals do not accompany.

In addition to a good screen, a comfortable keyboard and even a good game controller, the mouse is an indispensable piece. So for that very reason Today we bring you one of the most beautiful, comfortable and cheap wireless mice on the market on offer. Of course it is from the Xiaomi brand.

Get the Xiaomi wireless mouse at the best price

Famous for its magnificent value for money, the truth is that there is nothing wrong with the Chinese firm Xiaomi. In the same way that it makes you a spectacular smartphone, it does it with wireless headphones, computers and even a litter box for your cats. Of course the mouse that we bring you below is no exception.

This wireless mouse from Xiaomi is symmetrical, wireless and very comfortable to use in your hand. In appearance it is very similar to Apple’s Magic Mouse, although it has a wheel and a battery instead of a rechargeable battery, something that many users will prefer to forget about charging cables. Of course the Xiaomi and Apple mouse differ markedly in one thing: in its price.

Why the Xiaomi Mi Wireless Mouse 2 can now be ours for much less than you imagine (compared to the 90 that Apple costs) and is also compatible with Windows computers, MacOS and even Chromebooks, which makes it a perfect device if we have computers with various operating systems at home.

Available in two colors, black and white, we can get this Xiaomi wireless mouse with a 20% direct discount right now. Its official price is about 17 dollars but we can buy it for just over 13, what in exchange are about 10 euros And all with free shipping.

On the other hand, if what we are looking for is a more gaming-oriented mouse, There is another Xiaomi model for only $ 37 which will be our best option. Who said that gaming accessories are expensive?

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

