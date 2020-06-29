The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is on sale right now and can be yours for just 160 euros. One of the most beautiful devices of the year for a scandalous price.

Do you need a new good, nice and cheap smartphone? You look for offers without stopping but you do not find anything really interesting. Well you are in luck because we bring you one of the most interesting smartphones of 2020 at a price that will leave you speechless.

Course its manufacturer could not be other than Xiaomi And it is that if the Chinese firm has demonstrated something, it is that it can launch on the market phones of outstanding quality for all budgets. A clear example? This Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 that we bring you below.

Get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 for ONLY 169 euros

Redmi Note 9, technical sheet

specs

Dimensions 162.3 × 77.2 × 8.9mm

198 grams

6.53-inch IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole

Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

ProcessorHelio G85 Octa-core 2 GHz

RAM3 / 4GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1 expandable by microSD up to 512 GB

CamerasRear: 48MP main with PDAF, EIS, 0.8μm pixel size, 8MP 120 ° Ultra Wide LED + Flash + Macro + Depth Sensor

Frontal: 13 MP

Battery 5.020 mAh with 18W fast charge

Others Rear fingerprint reader, USB Type C, 3.5mm headphone port, NFC, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, IR sensor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 is one of those phones that does not leave anyone indifferent and it is not for less. With a body made of aluminum and glass, It has a 6.53-inch IPS screen and Full HD + resolution.

Inside, a 2-core eight-core Helio G85 processor with 3 or 4 Gb of RAM and 64 or 126 GB of storage added, all this along with a 5,020 mAh battery with 18 W fast charge. Of course we can not forget its photographic section led by a 48 megapixel sensor with phase detection autofocus and electronic stabilizer. It is accompanied by an 8 megapixel « ultra wide angle » capable of capturing scenes up to 120º, and finally two 2 megapixel sensors each; a « macro » and a depth sensor.

And the price? Well, right now we can get this incredible device at a fabulous price of just 160 euros in its 3/64 GB version and 167 euros in its 4/128 GB version. Obviously for that difference, we are left with the second version. And where to buy it? Well, on Amazon, it couldn’t be anywhere else.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary depending on stock and store demand.

