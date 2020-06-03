Today is a good day to change television. The My TV 4S It is one of the latest to join the catalog of smart TVs of the Beijing company. At the time, we fell in love with the larger version ourselves, and now it’s possible get the 43-inch version and 4K resolution at one of the best prices we’ve seen to date.

It is a television with modern design which boasts a screen with hardly any frames and a metal body that gives it a sober and elegant appearance. All this, added to the fantastic image quality provided by the 43-inch LED panel at 4K resolution, and the capabilities offered by the platform Android TV with the built-in Google Assistant.

Get the 43-inch Mi TV 4S for very little

There are few televisions on the market that, at this price, can stand up to Xiaomi models. The price of 349 euros of this Mi Led TV 4S it is undoubtedly one of its strengths. And it is even more so when today, through AliExpress Plaza, we can get it at a price of 323 euros, which stays in only 306 euros if we use the coupon MITV17.

As it is AliExpress Plaza, the shipping from Spain is totally free, and we have an official two-year warranty. If you still need to convince yourself, we leave you its specification table to take a look at all the benefits of this smart TV:

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 43-inch

Specifications

Display 43-inch IPS panel at 4K resolution (3840 × 2160) with HDR +

Brightness 330 nits

Viewing angle178º



Refresh Rate60 Hz

ProcessorMediaTek MSD6886 1.5 GHz QuadCore

RAM2 GB

Android TV 9.0 operating system with PatchWall OS

Storage 8 GB

Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.2 BLE 3 HDMI ports 3 USB 3.0 ports 3.5 mm Ethernet port AV connection Optical output

Samsung offers us one of the best alternatives

But Xiaomi’s is not the only smart TV that can be obtained today at a great discount. Also in AliExpress Plaza we have the opportunity to get the model RU7172 Samsung, also 43 inches at 4K resolution, at an even lower price of 285 euros that remains only 265 euros when using the coupon DMarcas20.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

