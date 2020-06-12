Offers like this are better not to let them escape.

Although the new Samsung Galaxy S20 devices are the spoiled children of the South Korean firm, the truth is that we cannot ignore its mid-range.

Samsung Galaxy A phones are among the best-selling Android devices of 2020 and it’s no wonder. Outstanding performance and a very attractive price have catapulted Samsung’s mid-range to the top. A clear example of this is the Samsung Galaxy A40, a great smartphone that now can be all yours at a price that you can’t imagine.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A40 with a 30% discount

The Samsung Galaxy A40 is one of those perfect devices for all those looking for great performance at low cost. Thanks to its 5.9-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD + resolution, its Exynos 7904 processor, its 4 GB of RAM, 64 GB of storage and its 3,100 mAh battery with fast charge, is crowned as one of the roundest terminals in the mid-range.

As for its photographic section we find two sensors, one of 16 megapixels and aperture f / 1.7 and an “Ultra wide angle” of 5 megapixels that will allow us take pretty remarkable pictures and upload them to our favorite social networks.

Best of all, right now we can buy this magnificent terminal with almost a 30% discount on its official price. Of the 249 euros it costs, the device has been reduced to 179.99 euros. A wonderful price for one of the best terminals in the current mid-range.

Samsung’s keys in this market sector are evident. On the one hand, mid-range devices are selling better and better, not for nothing are people less and less willing to pay 1,000 euros for a smartphone. On the other hand, the problems of direct competition from the South Korean firm like Huawei, which due to its conflict with the United States has seen its market share cut.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

