Although the OnePlus 8 is one of the devices that we liked the most so far this year, the truth is that its price can scare many. OnePlus had always been characterized by launching very powerful smartphones at fairly contained prices although this seems to be a thing of the past

Despite everything, OnePlus has really interesting devices in its catalog. A clear example of this is the OnePlus 7T, one of the smartphones that we liked the most last year and that we can get right now at a knockdown price. It is a top of the range in 2019, but even today it is an outstanding phone.

Get the OnePlus7T for less than 500 euros

OnePlus 7T, technical sheet

Specifications

Dimensions: 161.2 x 74.5 x 8.1 millimeters / 190 grams of weight

6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display

90 Hz refresh rate

Support sRGB and DCI-P3



Resolution and density Full HD + (2,400 x 1,080 pixels)

20: 9

402 dpi

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 7nm processor. 2.96 GHz octa-core

Qualcomm AI Engine

Adreno 640 GPU

RAM8 GB LPDDR4x

Storage 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 2-LANE

Operating systemOxygenOS 10 based on Android 10

CamerasRear triple: Sony IMX586 48 MP (1.6 µm) f / 1.65 with OIS + EIS + “Tele” 12 megapixels (1 µm) f / 2.0 2x zoom with OIS + “Ultra Wide” 16 MP f / 2.2 (117º) / Dual LED Flash, PDAF + LAF + CAF

Frontal: Sony IMX471 16 MP (1 µm) f / 2.0 with fixed focus and EIS.

VideoRear camera: Up to 4K at 30-60 fps. Super Slow Motion 1080p at 240 fps or 720p at 480/960 fps / Time Lapse and video editor included

Frontal camera: up to 1080p at 30 fps / Time Lapse

3,800 mAh battery with fast charge Warp Charge 30T

Others Alert Slider, dual stereo speakers with noise canceling support and Dolby Atmos on-screen optical fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type C, Dual Nano-SIM

Connectivity Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MIMO, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4-5GHz

Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX and aptxHD, LDAC and AAC support

NFC

GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band), GLONASS, BeiDou, SBAS, Galileo, A-GPS

Colors Gray, Blue

In our complete analysis of the OnePlus 7T we made it very clear. “With the 7T, the Chinese brand takes an extremely balanced phone out of its sleeve, which inherits all the good things from the 7 Pro and improves aspects such as the camera’s optical zoom, screen brightness or fast charging technology. All this for a lower price, and without tricks.“

Not only does it have outstanding hardware and power, but OnePlus has always stood out for its software. Pure Android with a few small strokes to offer the best possible user experience. All this makes the OnePlus 7T a device that despite being from the year 2019, remains a benchmark in the middle of 2020.

Remember | OnePlus will launch again cheap smartphones

Also if we can get it at a price like the one we bring you below, it is that there is no excuse. For only 449 euros –Less than half of what current high ranges cost– we can get an incredible smartphone that will last us several years. Excellent performance, a good camera, and an unmatched user experience. We have it clear, an offer very difficult to resist and for a limited time.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

