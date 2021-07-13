Get the most out of your 4K TV with the Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD, now 33% off | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you have bought a 4K TV with HDR, his thing is to enjoy all its possibilities to the fullest. It’s what you can get with this Fire TV Stick 4K, at a great discount.

Modern 4K televisions have Smart TV functions, but most are not all platforms, or you cannot access interesting functions such as voice control, or the use of apps. That is why it is worth buying a Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD, especially if you can get it with a big discount.

Now you have the Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD 33% off. It costs only 39.99 euros on Amazon. That’s 20 euros in savings! With free shipping and delivery in 24 hours.

We are facing the most powerful Fire TV Stick from Amazon. Broadcast all the most popular platforms at 4K Ultra HD resolution and up to 60 fps, with all the HDR that exist: Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 + and HLG. It also reproduces Dolby Atmos sound, which already use platforms such as Amazon Prime Video.

This device is used to play streaming content directly on your television or monitor. It has applications such as Netflix, HBO or Spotify, in addition to 4K resolution.

Another of the important points of this device is that it is compatible with all the most important platforms, including the Spanish ones.

You will be able to enjoy Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV, YouTube, DAZN, Atresplayer, Mitele, RTVE A la carte, Movistar +, and many others. Also music platforms, like Spotify or Amazon Music.

With the included remote control, in addition to selecting channels and navigating through the menus, you can control the television, the sound bar and the audio receiver, if they are compatible.

And let’s not forget that Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD comes with Alexa, so you have the option to control everything by voice, with commands like “Alexa, play The Witcher”, or “Alexa, turn up the volume.”

With Alexa skills available it is also possible control the lights and appliances in the house, see the baby’s camera or a webcam on TV, and get weather information, or answer questions, among many other things.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.