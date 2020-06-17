This 65-inch Xiaomi television with 4K resolution is right now for just 599 euros.

Xiaomi is one of our favorite brands and not only because its mobile devices have an unbeatable value for money. Also because in addition to telephones they give us great quality products like the one we bring you below.

Because if you were looking for a television for your living room, you are in luck because Xiaomi’s 65-inch 4K resolution TV is at a fairly substantial discount right now. You will need a very large hole in your living room to put it, but it is definitely worth it.

Get this 4K and 65-inch Xiaomi television with a discount of up to 100 euros

We at Andro4all were able to thoroughly test and analyze the 55-inch model and we really fell in love, so expect the same with this model although it is much larger.

This is a 65-inch 4K / HDR TV equipped with dual 10W speaker setup and support for DTS-HD and Dolby Audio to offer us an unparalleled cinematic experience. It also has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports and an Ethernet port, without forgetting the Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection.

Of course, this Xiaomi TV has serial apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or YouTube among many others to be able to watch our favorite series and movies without the need to buy extra devices. The more abundance, it has Android TV 9.0 with Google Play and Chromecast built-in.

And the best of all without a doubt is its price. Because a television of these characteristics and this size would normally be very expensive but remember that we are talking about Xiaomi. Its official price is 699 euros but right now and if we are fast enough we can buy it with a significant discount of 100 euros, that is, for only 599 euros.

The store that has made this incredible discount is the popular PCComponentes located in Spain, so if you are a calm Latam reader, we have forgotten about you. For you we bring you ** the same 55-inch model but on Aliexpress for 599 dollars ^^ s which is also not a bad deal at all.

