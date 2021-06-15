Get the largest fleet in the galaxy

Planeta DeAgostini presents an unpublished collection that brings together for the first time a great variety of miniatures of Star Wars ships and vehicles.

Star Wars, Ships and Vehicles is a unique collection approved by the official Lucasfilm license, with which you can put yourself at the controls of a rebel fighter or settle on the command bridge of a Star Destroyer.

The collection consists of 60 large replicas of the most mythical ships and vehicles of the saga, from the great military ships such as Super Destroyers, X-wings, TIE fighters or the Razor Crest of The Mandalorian, through the freighters, transports and shuttles that we can see in the saga. All miniatures are true replicas of the original models, manufactured in high quality die-cast and painted with great detail.

A booklet with information about the ship or vehicle is included with each delivery, organized as follows:

History of the ship

How big is an Imperial Star Destroyer? Who makes the troop transports? What had of

DARTH VADER’s TIE fighter special? Discover the details of the STAR WARS ships and vehicles, and relive the highlights of their appearances. The section includes diagrams and extensive graphic documentation of each ship or vehicle presented.

Pilots and crews

Who captains a Star Destroyer? When did KYLO REN fly his Upsilon launcher? What ships did OBI-WAN KENOBI fly? Discover who have been the best pilots in the Galaxy and what ships and vehicles are associated with their main adventures. Profile of the main characters in the Star Wars saga, with material from the official Lucasfilm archives.

Ships and vehicles

How many types of TIE fighters are there? How is a Destroyer Distinguished from an Imperial Super Star Destroyer? A complete graphic tour of the most imposing ships in the galaxy, grouped by categories, which will serve as a quick reference for lovers of the saga. It offers material from all movies and series such as Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels or The mandalorian.

Gifts

If you subscribe before August 1, 2021, you will receive as an exclusive gift two exclusive replicas: Rey’s Land Speeder and Luke’s Land Speeder.

In addition, during your subscription you will enjoy other additional gifts such as a set of prints with illustrations that the mythical Ralph McQuarrie made for the classic trilogy of high quality to frame, a TIE Hunt notebook, an exclusive mug from the collection and a T-shirt with a unpublished illustration. You can subscribe to the collection at this link and don’t forget to use the promotional code: PROMOSW

