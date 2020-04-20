Huawei presented a few months ago the Huawei P40 and Huawei P40 Pro, which we have already analyzed in Andro4all and that are emerging as two large terminals. They have the notable absence of Google, but Google Play services can be installed by alternative means to have Google on mobile, so the barrier is not that great.

And today we bring you one of those opportunities that should not be missed, since you can find the Huawei P40 discounted 300 euros on Aliexpress, at a price of demolition for which it is very worth buying it, since you are taking a high-end terminal at a mid-range price, and also, with 5G connectivity.

Buy the Huawei P40 with 300 euros discount

Huawei has launched the Huawei P40 with the clear ambition of be one of the high-end terminals with the best value for money, since at a time when practically all manufacturers start from 900 euros, this terminal comes with a RRP of 799 euros that, as is normal in Android, has dropped over time.

Huawei P40

Specifications

Dimensions 148.9 x 71.06 x 8.5mm

175 grams

6.1-inch LED screen



Resolution Full HD + (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G

RAM8 GB

Operating system EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Storage 128 GB expandable by nanoSD

CamerasRear:50 MP UltraVision RYYB, 4-in-1 Pixel-Binning, f / 1.9 + 16 MP ultra-wide, f / 2.2 + 8 MP telephoto with OIS, f / 2.4 + color temperature sensor

4K @ 60FPS video, Ultra Slow Motion

Frontal:32 MP f / 2.0 + Depth sensor

Battery3,800 mAh with 22.5W fast charge

Others Screen fingerprint reader, “Celia” virtual assistant, IP53, USB Type C, Dual-SIM, e-SIM, GSM, HSPA, LTE, 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, WiFi AX, NFC, GPS, AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

Starting price799 euros

The device has a HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G processor, which in addition to being the most powerful processors on the market, It has 5G connectivity, that prepares you to be able to enjoy these new networks at the time when they are implanted with more force in our country, something that is planned for the near future.

This discounted Huawei P40 Pro is the version with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, that together with the 3,800 mAh battery of the device, will help to make the performance as competent as possible in every way, reaching the entire day of autonomy.

The camera is one of the great virtues of the device, which has three sensors, a main one of 50 megapixels, another of 8 megapixels telephoto and one last sensor 16 megapixels wide angle with which we can take ultra-panoramic photographs.

The Huawei P40 reduced 300 euros that we are showing you is a very good option, and more if you take into account that, since Aliexpress Plaza is the store that sells it, The shipment is made from Spain and the guarantee is also managed in our country, so you will not have to send the terminal to China if you have any type of problem with it.

If you think about it, It is one of the few flagships of any company that you can buy for less than 500 euros, a price that is almost half that of any other device with its characteristics. And also, the terminal comes with Google Play Services installed thanks to the store that sends the devices.

