Now you can get the Huawei Mate 30 Pro with a discount of 300 euros and you get bluetooth headphones and a free wireless charger

Huawei surprises us again with one of those offers that are impossible to resist. Because although your devices unfortunately do not have Google services, they are still magnificent terminals. A clear example is the new Huawei P40, an incredible smartphone that we were able to test in depth and whose design, performance and, above all, the camera, made us completely fall in love.

And now the Chinese firm offers us one of its best terminals last year, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro at a knockdown price. But not only that, because in addition to taking this fabulous terminal at an incredible price, we took a Freebuds 3 headphones and a wireless charger. Nothing bad.

Get one of the best smartphones of 2019 from Huawei at the best possible price

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, technical sheet

Specifications Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Dimensions158.1 x 73.1 x 8.8 mm / 198 grams

6.53-inch AMOLED display

Resolution Full HD + (2400 x 1176 pixels)

Processor HiSilicon Kirin 990 (Kirin 990 5G on Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G)

RAM8GB LPDDR4x

Operating system EMUI 10 based on Android 10

Storage256

CamerasRear Quadruple 40 MP f / 1.6 RYYB with OIS + 40 MP “Cine Camera” + 8 MP “Tele” f / 2.4 3x optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 30x digital zoom + ToF sensor. ISO 409600, Flash Xénon and color temperature sensor

Frontal 32 MP + 8 MP Ultra Wide + ToF sensor

Battery 4,500 mAh with 40W fast charge, 27W wireless fast charge and reverse wireless charging

Others On-screen fingerprint reader, USB Type C, on-screen audio system, Huawei Face ID 2.0, IP68 certification

At the end of last year we were able to thoroughly test and analyze the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. In conclusion, Huawei’s high-end phone became one of the most complete devices on the market although with the burden of not having the standard Google services. A magnificent battery, an outstanding photographic section as well as a premium design, made us give it a note of 9 out of 10.

Now and just a few months after launch, Huawei offers us its Mate 30 Pro with a discount of 300 euros in addition to giving us a few gifts. That is, the official price of this terminal is 1,099 euros, but now we can not only get it for 799 euros, taking as a gift also wireless headphones and an always useful wireless charger.

And how could it be otherwise, with the guarantee that Amazon always gives us.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

You have many more offers like this on our Telegram channel, join us!

Follow Andro4all