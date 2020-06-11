By Sebastian Quiroz

06/10/2020 4:21 pm

Last month the organizers of San Diego Comic-Con They revealed that the event will be held digitally this year, known as Comic-Con @ Home. Thus allow all users to attend different presentations at no cost and without the need to camp for hours in a parking lot. More information has been shared today.

Comic-Con @ Home will kick off on July 22 and will include panels and presentations on comics, games, television, movies and more, as well as activities like a game contest. You can also print your badges to display them with prideAnd the best news is that everything is completely free and there are no limits on the number of people for each presentation.

Here’s what David Glanzer, an SDCC representative said:

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are pleased to welcome virtually anyone from around the world. Although the conditions of staying at home make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread a little joy and strengthen our sense of community. ”

Comic-Con @ Home will take place on the same dates as the previously canceled Comic-Con, from July 22 to 26, 2020, and online attendees are encouraged to use the official hashtag #ComicConAtHome to include it in virtual activities. Organizers and participating entities will begin to provide additional details in pre-event announcements.

Via: Comicbook

