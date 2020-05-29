The truth is that we love the offers and especially if they are accompanied by incredible smartphones like this. It is evident that Xiaomi is one of our favorite companies especially because they are experts in making very competent phones at knockdown prices.

Get the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro on sale and get a headset totally free

Redmi Note 9 Pro

Specifications

Dimensions 165.7 x 76.6 x 8.8mm

Weight: 209 grams

6.67-inch IPS FHD + display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Brightness up to 450 nits

Screen hole



Pixel Density 2340 x 1080 pixels

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

RAM4 / 6GB LPDDR4x

Operating system MIUI 11 based on Android 10

Storage 64/128 GB UFS 2.1

Cameras Rear: 64 MP main 1 / 2.25 inch CMOS image sensor, 1.6μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel, f / 1.79, 8 MP Ultra Wide 119 °, 5 MP macro sensor, 2 MP depth sensor

Frontal: 16 MP

5.020 mAh battery with 30W fast charge

Others Side fingerprint reader, NFC, hybrid SIM tray, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 2 × 2 MIMO, Z-Axis linear motor, water repellent body, IR sensor

Next June 1 the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will go on sale, the new device from the Chinese firm that comes to blow up the mid-range thanks to its fantastic specifications. 6.67-inch FHD + screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, up to 6 GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of storage memory, all accompanied by an excellent 5,020 mAh battery with 30 W fast charge.

In addition, it has a fingerprint reader, a hybrid SIM tray, the always necessary 3.5 mm headphone jack and is also made to repel water. Without a doubt one of the best mid-range we have seen for a long time.

Its official price will be 269.00 euros but if we buy it right now, not only will it come out for just 249.99 euros but we will also receive the fantastic Mi In Ear Headphones Basic headphones with which to listen to our favorite music or podcasts. Where to enjoy this offer? At Amazon. The product is also sold and managed by Amazon, which means that we will enjoy the best of post-sale guarantees.

Will the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro be the phone to recommend? It looks good.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

