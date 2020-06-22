Now we can buy the Amazon Echo 3rd generation with a 35% discount and it is one of the roundest products we have tested on Explica.co

If any of you were looking for a good bluetooth speaker for the living room or your bedroom, you are in luck because We bring you a speaker that in addition to sounding frankly well, is smart. Yes yes, smart.

This is the 3rd generation Echo from Amazon, a device that in addition to being a loudspeaker with which –among many other things– we can listen to our favorite music, it is a virtual assistant and there is no doubt that Alexa is a great ally in our daily tasks. Best of all, we can get it right now at a knockdown price.

Get the 3rd generation Amazon Echo with a discount of more than 30 euros

Amazon had a pretty complicated mission. Gain a foothold in the smart speaker market, a market dominated by major companies like Apple and Google with Siri and the Mountain View Company Assistant respectively. The truth is that when Alexa appeared, many of us did not give much for it.

However, time has not proved us right. Alexa is today one of the most complete virtual assistants that exist. Not only interacting with said assistant is quite intuitive and natural, but the information it provides is quite complete. Now, for Alexa to succeed, a good piece of hardware was also needed and that is what the new 3rd generation Echo is.

When we were able to test it in depth on Explica.co, we soon realized that we were facing one of the best products on the market. The Echo sounds really loud and crisp, making it perfect for listening to any type of music. In addition, its design is really beautiful and minimalist and it looks great in any corner of our home.

As we have already said on more than one occasion, interacting with Alexa is really natural and it doesn’t seem like we’re talking to a robot. In addition, it tells jokes, answers all our questions in a very detailed way and with a lot of extra information, creates routines, lists or controls other devices in the home as long as they are compatible with Alexa, such as turning the lights on and off.

And let’s move on to the important thing, its price. Normally the Amazon Echo 3rd generation has a price of 99.99 euros but Now it can be all ours for only 64.99 euros, that is to say, a reduction of 35%. Honestly, one of the best purchases you can make either as a gift or for yourself.

This is an offer available at the time of article posting. Discounts may vary based on stock and store demand.

Find offers like this in our dedicated section, every day we publish unique opportunities, you will surely find the bargain you are looking for!

Follow Explica.co