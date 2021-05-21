Get the Álex Grimaldo shirt SIGNED with his challenge in Biwenger!

Manager, the Playoffs begin tomorrow !! You are looking forward to the fight for the ring, right? Well, when we tell you what we have prepared for you, that desire will multiply by a thousand. Get some prizes with the Grimaldo Challenge !!

And what are those awards? Once the Playoffs are over, the 3 best managers will win, respectively, the Benfica shirt signed by Álex Grimaldo; NBA store code valued at € 100; and an NBA 2K21 game. 3 real gifts to join the Challenge right now without thinking twice!

And you will be thinking, A basketball challenge with a footballer? That’s right, but if there is a footballer who knows about the NBA, it is Álex Grimaldo. Raised in La Masia and international with the lower categories of the Spanish team, he has been a permanent fixture at Benfica since he arrived. A left-handed winger with a strong offensive vocation who has given the eagles many points this season.

In addition to being a star with the ball at his feet, he is an NBA lover and a true NBA Biwenger specialist. Do you think you can beat him? Well come in and prepare your team now!

The Grimaldo Challenge is a Fantasy mode macro league with no limit of participants in which you will have 350M to compile your line-up with 5 starters, a sixth man and 4 reserves. All will score, although from the sixth man you will receive 75% of his final score and from each one the 4 reserves 50%. In addition, you will be able to make the changes you want between the end of one week and the beginning of the next, and select a franchise player / captain within your starting five who will score double. The scoring system will be the official NBA statistics.

You will be able to see the beginning and end of each week in the calendar found in the Home tab, set from Saturday to Saturday. As the teams are eliminated, they will also leave the competition in Biwenger so that the players of those teams are not available for selection and avoid confusion.

How? Don’t you remember the great prizes for the top 3 at the end of the Playoffs? Well, take good note!

-1º classified: Benfica shirt signed by Álex Grimaldo

-2º classified: NBA store code valued at € 100

-3rd classified: NBA 2K21 Game

Now you know, sign up now and show your knowledge about NBA and Biwenger! Find all the information you need in the league’s legal bases.