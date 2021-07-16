Get shaking! Microsoft threatens to recover the great nightmare of Windows users | Technology

If you missed the heavyweight Clippy, it is likely that you will be in for a surprise during the next few weeks in Microsoft 365.

If you have been in the computer world for a few years, and especially using productivity tools such as the Office family, surely you remember the good of Clippy, a clip with bulging eyes that from time to time tried to help us, not always in the best way, when we had any questions about it in Word, Excel or PowerPoint, among others.

This irritating character sometimes appeared unexpectedly without coming to mind, and yet many users searched the Internet for ways to make it disappear and not bother us again with those bulging eyes that we love so much.

But as usual, when something disappears it begins to be missed, and taking into account that this year in the Microsoft ecosystem there is a lot of retrospective about it, and it is being seen with the imminent launch of Windows 11, it seems that the community of Users want this particular assistant to return, and Microsoft has pushed its return.

If this gets 20k likes, we’ll replace the paperclip emoji in Microsoft 365 with Clippy. pic.twitter.com/6T8ziboguC – Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 14, 2021

And is that a few hours ago, the official Microsoft account on Twitter announced that if the tweet reached 20,000 likes, they would replace the common clip emoji in Microsoft 365 with the good old Clippy. What seemed like a joke has gone viral, and not only has it exceeded 20,000 likes by far, but in less than 24 hours it has already exceeded 150,000 likes.

The funny thing is that the official Microsoft 365 account and even that of Microsoft Teams have also participated to viralize the tweet, with what Microsoft’s intentions seem clear regarding bringing this particular pet back.

Yes, do not panic, you will not see Clippy in Windows 11, nor in an update for Windows 10 and possibly not in the same way that you remember in Office, but it will return, if the promise is really fulfilled, as an emoji within Microsoft 365, the comprehensive service formerly known as Office 365.

As you well know, this subscription service is cloud-based and offers access to productivity services ranging from well-known applications such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, to other productivity-oriented business applications or programs.