Get ready, vaccination for 50-year-olds starts in May

Stage 2 of the National Vaccination Plan will start in May with vaccination for people over 50 years of age. (Photo: iStock)

Starting in May, vaccination will begin for people 50 years of age and over, as part of Stage 2 of the National Vaccination Plan.

The wait for this sector of the population ended after the Government of Mexico began applying vaccines against Covid-19 at the end of last January.

Vaccination for 50-year-olds

People between 50 and 59 years old will finally have access to the Covid-19 vaccine after almost four months of waiting.

On the last day of April we will finish vaccinating older adults and then those between 50 and 59 years old. We will supplement second doses to those who need them and to educational personnel from green and yellow states. In due course we will continue with those who are 40 to 49 years old. pic.twitter.com/1zX1ye8dlg – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) April 8, 2021

However, the start of vaccination for people 50 years of age or older will begin once the immunization of older adults, scheduled for April 30, is completed.

“We started vaccinating people in the next age group, from 50 to 59 years old, plus all those people over 60 years old who for some reason have not been vaccinated in Stage 1,” said the Undersecretary of Prevention and Promotion. of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

Where can they register?

Although there is still no exact date for people aged 50 or over to register to receive the vaccine, the Ministry of Health announced that the procedure will be carried out in a similar way to the group that is finishing their inoculation.

As with older adults, Undersecretary López-Gatell announced that the registration of the vaccine will be carried out on the site mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

This platform was put into operation on February 2 to register 13 million older adults across the country.

The portal mivacuna.salud.gob.mx was presented by the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in his morning conference and opened to the public that same day.

However, as soon as it was released, the site failed and ‘went down’ so that millions of older adults could not register that same day.

The web portal was down for 72 hours and it was until the third day after its announcement that it was finally enabled.

At this time, there is still no exact date for registration to begin for people 50 years of age or older.

Who else will be vaccinated?

In addition to people over 50 years of age, the Ministry of Health will advance during April and May with the vaccination of the missing medical personnel and the elderly who are waiting for their second dose.

In addition to these groups, López-Gatell announced that teachers are also considered to start receiving the vaccine.

But he clarified that this sector will only be immunized if the Ministry of Health determines that the risk of a third wave of infections is low.

He added that the vaccination of teachers will only be possible with a view to returning to classes in the states that have passed the Green Traffic Light of epidemiological risk.