Shows that you don’t want to miss.

In June there will be two eclipses that you will not want to miss, one dark lunar and one annular sun.

The penumbral Eclipse of June will be possible to see it on Friday June 6 It will start at 17:45 UTC and will peak at 19:45 UTC and It will be seen in much of Asia and Europe. It will be partially seen in Australia, Africa and part of South America.

It is known as Strawberry Moon (‘Strawberry Moon’) due to its subtle pink color. This occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon are not perfectly aligned. This will be the second twilight of 2020, the first occurred on January 10 and two other eclipses of this type are expected to occur on July 5 and November 30.

The annular eclipse of the June sun will take place on the 21st. It is known as the Ring of Fire and occurs when the Moon is fully aligned between the Sun and Earth and is at its furthest point from Earth (lunar apogee).

The full moon is known as ‘Micromoon’ being in its full moon phase and when it crosses the sunlight, it does not reach to cover it completely, thus producing a ring of light effect around the satellite.

This eclipse will be visible in most of Africa, northern India, southern Pakistan, and China. It will be partially seen in southern Europe, northern Australia and the Indian and Pacific oceans.

The eclipse will reach its highest point at 12:10 UTC on June 21 and is estimated to last three hours, if your country is not part of the areas where it will be seen, You can search the transmissions that will make different pages to also enjoy it live.

A total eclipse is expected to occur on December 14. We will have to wait for the confirmation of the areas where it will be seen. Share this note so that nobody misses this beautiful show that the cosmos gives us.