Get ready to meet your creator. ‘Phil Tippett’s Mad God’ trailer

Phil Tippett has released a first trailer of ‘Mad God’, stop-motion animation film for adults defined as “an apocalyptic nightmare that plunges into the bowels of the subconscious”.

Known for his work as a special effects technician on films such as the original ‘Star Wars’ triloga, the first ‘Jurassic Park’ or ‘Starship Troopers’ (whose direct-to-video sequel he also directed), Tippett began working on this project at The mid-1980s, although after the brilliant emergence of computer-generated effects in the early 1990s, I put it aside and put it away in a drawer. It wasn’t until a few years later that several members of his Tippett Studio encouraged him to take it up again.

The full version of the film, the second that Tippett directs after ‘Starship Troopers 2: The Hero of the Federation’ in 2004, will be presented to the world next week as part of the Locarno Film Festival, with the full version of the film be distributed over the Internet in the near future.

In Tippett’s own words (collected on the project’s official website), “accompany The Assassin through a forbidden world of tortured souls, decrepit bunkers and miserable monstrosities forged from the most primordial horrors of the subconscious mind.”

“All the sets, creatures and effigies in this macabre masterpiece are handcrafted and meticulously animated using traditional stop-motion techniques. ‘Mad God’ is a labor of love, a testament to the power of creative guts and a tribute to the timeless art of stop-motion animation. “

“Prepare your eyes. Prepare your spirit. Prepare to meet your creator.”

“The final form of ‘Mad God’ is not the movie itself, but the memory after watching it. It’s taking you to that moment right after waking from a dream, frozen, exploring fragments of your wild mind before they fade away. back in the shadows. That’s the moment. ‘Mad God’ is just a way to get you there. “

