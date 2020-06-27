Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

Events are an important part of everything Battle Royale and Garena has consented to his fans in that regard after the rise of Free Fire, the title of the moment on mobile devices. Recently, it was revealed that the Revolution event would be back with a new episode and the development team is ready to throw the house out the window, because in addition to the expectation that there will be in it, it will have a musical theme that will set the action.

After the start of Revuelta, the second episode of the Free Fire Revolution event, Garena presented the theme and official music video that is already present in the confrontations that have led players to choose between 2 factions: Carriers and Liberi. The song Remain – Revolución captures the essence of Revuelta and has different styles ranging from electronics and trap, to metal featuring the participation of Matt Heafy from Trivium.

In Revuelta, the world of Free Fire has become dark and hostile, as millions of players have divided and are in search of victory to give points to their faction and lead it to victory. Within this event, players will be able to get Revolution Tokens that will allow them to obtain different rewards.

Remember that in this link you will find all the information related to Free Fire, the game of the moment on mobile devices.

Stay here at LEVEL UP.