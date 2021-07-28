Get ready! Run to vote for the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 | Instagram

That’s right, it seems that you can now vote for the finalists of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021, so run and choose your favorite, because very soon this long-awaited presentation will take place and only you have the decision of the winners.

On this occasion we will tell you who the finalists of the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 are and how you can vote for them.

The Kids Choice Awards Mexico have returned like every year since 2010 and this year’s edition is already in action with the expected launch of Nickelodeon this Monday on their social networks.

It was there that they announced all the nominees and the steps that users must follow to vote for their favorite young artists.

It should be noted that this will be a different gala from last year, where Danna Paola and Sebastian Yatra were victorious, since all participants adapted to the multiple security protocols due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

In this case, the advancement of vaccines will allow an event to be closer than normal, as it happened at the Oscars.

However, the great novelty of this edition is that two categories will be added: Inspiration and Favorite Template.

Among the most important triples we have Favorite Actor with Riccardo Frascari, Sebastián Silva, Emilio Osorio and Julio Peña.

Meanwhile in Favorite Actress they seek the award Paulina Mator, Evaluna Montaner, Isi Vives and Macarena García.

To vote in the Kids Choice Awards Mexico 2021 you must enter the official website, which you can access by clicking here.

Once inside you will have the 22 categories and you will select the one you want. In addition, on Instagram you can comment on the hashtag #KCAMexico plus that of your favorite nominee in the @nickelodeonla publications and from Twitter you will use the tag of your nominee, accompanied by the hashtag #KCAMexico.

Unfortunately for the moment Nickelodeon did not announce a date for the next edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2021, nor where it will be held or who will be the hosts, as were Evaluna and Camilo in 2020.

So you should be attentive to the news on social networks, meanwhile you can check the following list with all the nominees.

List of some nominees in KCA Mexico 2021:

FAVORITE ACTOR

Riccardo Frascari – #RiccardoFrascari

Sebastián Silva – #SebastianSilva

Emilio Osorio – #EmilioOsorio

Julio Peña – # JulioPeña

FAVORITE ACTRESS

Paulina Matos – #PaulinaMatos

Evaluna Montaner de Echeverry – #EvalunaMontaner

You live – #IsiVives

Macarena García- #MacarenaGarcia

BEST LATIN ARTIST

Danna Paola – #DannaPaola

Camilo – #Camilo

CNCO – #CNCO

Morat – #Morat