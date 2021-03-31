“Get ready for the challenge of your life”

Francis Ngannou as UFC World Heavyweight Champion | Image: Mike Roach / Zuffa LLC

Francis Ngannou (16-3) could face Jon Jones (26-1) in his first defense of the UFC World Heavyweight Championship. But for “Bones” to happen, he’s going to have to step up, as Dana White recently made clear by stating at the same time as otherwise the next title challenger will be Derrick Lewis (24–7).

Francis Ngannou sends message to Jon Jones

The only thing that is clear is that the champion is willing to face anyone, although if we had to guess we would say that he prefers to face whoever was the UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion. Because he hasn’t stopped talking about him in the last few days. And recently, speaking to TMZ Sports, sent you a new message, told you to get ready.

«My message to Jon is to prepare for the greatest challenge of his life.. I won’t go in to play with him like the other guys have. You can increase the weight you want, that does not reduce my strength and my power«.

Francis Ngannou is totally confident thinking about his match with Jon Jones. He even affirms that “it will happen”. It cannot be confirmed yet but everyone is hoping it will. It would be one of the great fights in UFC history.

Jon Jones as UFC Light Heavyweight World Champion | Image: Josh Hedges / Zuffa LLC via Getty Images