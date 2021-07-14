Get ready for adventure with one of the best camping lanterns

Tips for choosing the best flashlight for camping

If you have gone through any of the infinite catalogs on the Internet, you will have discovered that finding the camping lantern ideal can become eternal. That’s why we want to talk to you about the criteria that we have taken into account to bring you the best models on the market:

Lumens

The amount of lumens the flashlight has will indicate the illumination it can deliver. The cheapest models are around 150-350 lumens. The highest quality can range from 700 to 1200 lumens.

To give you an idea: 100 lumens will be enough to light up a tent. Especially if it is a LED Flashlight, which we recommend.

Size

Your ability to illuminate will also be related to your size. You should think about what use you are going to give it.

If you want a camping lantern to illuminate all your companions when you are dining out, perhaps you need a larger one than if you want it just to illuminate the interior of your tent.

Drums

There are two types of batteries compatible with this type of flashlight: the usual alkaline and lithium rechargeable. We recommend lithium ones, since it is very useful that our flashlight is rechargeable.

Waterproof

Believe it or not, current models of camping lanterns are waterproof. Some can be submerged up to 3 meters, while others will withstand any type of splash.

Lighting modes

If you get an LED flashlight, know that you will have at your disposal different lighting modes and intensities. With kerosene lanterns, all of this was much more complicated; now all you have to do is press a button.

Weight

If you want a flashlight to go camping and do outdoor activities, it is recommended that it be light. Otherwise, it will cost us to carry it from one site to another.

Durability

Make no mistake, these types of flashlights are constantly bumps and scratches. It’s what you have to go camping. That is why we recommend that you get a particularly shock and water resistant model. Especially if there are children involved.

Types of flashlights for camping

Although you already know our tastes, we would like to tell you about the great variety of flashlights What is in the market to go camping with family or friends:

Battery powered flashlights. These are the most common today and the ones that we recommend. They can be battery powered or rechargeable. In addition to being comfortable, they are tremendously efficient.

Lanterns with fuel. Lanterns that run on kerosene or another type of gas are increasingly in disuse. They give a romantic touch to camping thanks to their warm light, but the truth is that, when it comes to camping, there are more comfortable and versatile options.

Solar lanterns. These flashlights are very useful, since we will not have to wait to change batteries or recharge the battery. It recharges during the day thanks to sunlight, which leaves it ready for us to use as soon as night falls.

Flashlights with dynamo. Although these lanterns may have been old, the truth is that they are very interesting from an energy point of view. We will not need gas or batteries or battery; we will only have to give the crank a few turns.

Advantages of buying a camping lantern

If you have not yet decided to buy one camping lantern for the summer it is because you have not stopped to think about the many benefits that it entails. Here we explain the most obvious:

Camping lanterns are very easy to use, so they are available to any user. Although some may not seem like the most resistant objects in the world, the truth is that these flashlights have a great durability. If we take care of them as they deserve, they will be able to accompany us for many summers. Regardless of the size you choose, camping lanterns stand out for having a very good lighting. Furthermore, they are very easy to transport, so it won’t cost us the least bit to take them with us.